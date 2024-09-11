Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 152,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 251,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Specifically, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,944 shares in the company, valued at $10,813,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Life360 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $5,488,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

