Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 20,000 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genius Sports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 399,659 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

