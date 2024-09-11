Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $128,000 in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.72% of Renalytix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of Renalytix stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Renalytix Plc has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Renalytix Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

