LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LENZ. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $23.94 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.