Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $37,392.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 560,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

