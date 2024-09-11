Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $37,392.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lemonade Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 560,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.78.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lemonade
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lemonade
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.