Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Strong-Buy

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMUX. B. Riley assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.48 on Monday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

