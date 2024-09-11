Leerink Partnrs Comments on Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $228.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

