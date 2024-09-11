Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $731.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $888.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $935.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

