Kusama Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.76 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $307.00 million and $13.76 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $19.87 or 0.00034597 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,449,680 coins and its circulating supply is 15,449,674 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars.

