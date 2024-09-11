Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 9781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
