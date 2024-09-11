KOK (KOK) Reaches One Day Volume of $144,682.24

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $292,957.40 and approximately $144,682.24 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KOK has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,904.36 or 0.99640989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00056535 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $176,462.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

