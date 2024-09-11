Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 35,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $13,075,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

