Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Acquires 15,612 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.1% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

