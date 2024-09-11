Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 2,471,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,814,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

