Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 27th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.
Kforce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFRC
Kforce Company Profile
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kforce
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Verint Systems’ AI Bots Revolutionize Customer Service Efficiency
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Unlock Private Equity Opportunities for All Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Redfin Stock a Buy? Housing Market Recovery Could Fuel Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.