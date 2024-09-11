Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 27th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Kforce’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

