KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,031 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.