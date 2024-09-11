KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after buying an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

