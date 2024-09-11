KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

