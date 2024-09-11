Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.
Kestrel Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
