JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.52

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.52 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 1221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAG. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.