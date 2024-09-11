JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Holdings Raised by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

