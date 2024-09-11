Jordan Park Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

