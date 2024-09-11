Jordan Park Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

