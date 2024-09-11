Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $254.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $261.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

