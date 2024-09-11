John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 101,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 31,450 shares.The stock last traded at $65.13 and had previously closed at $66.22.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

