John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 101,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 31,450 shares.The stock last traded at $65.13 and had previously closed at $66.22.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $894.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
