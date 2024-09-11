John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHS stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

