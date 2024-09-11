Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $85,023.33 and approximately $23.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009175 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,667.87 or 0.99860128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00004999 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.