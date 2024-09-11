Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 55,090 shares.The stock last traded at $26.65 and had previously closed at $27.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 28.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 62.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 63,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

