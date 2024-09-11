iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

