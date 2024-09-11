iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWF opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

