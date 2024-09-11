iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.