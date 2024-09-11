iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 59,201 shares.The stock last traded at $87.88 and had previously closed at $89.51.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,417,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

