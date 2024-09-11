iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.