iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,314 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

