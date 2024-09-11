iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.66

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 154530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
