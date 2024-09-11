iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.66

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 154530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,677,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,257,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

