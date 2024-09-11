iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.33

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 51994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

