iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.80

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 8774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.