iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.80

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 8774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

