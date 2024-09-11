iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $1,139,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,066,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after buying an additional 609,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 294,530 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
IUSV opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- An EV OEM Shakeout Is Underway: Who Will Win?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.