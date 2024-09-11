iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,734,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

