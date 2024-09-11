iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

