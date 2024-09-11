iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

