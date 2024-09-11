iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.51 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.