iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 439.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,076,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,986 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

