iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Trading Down 4.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.65. Approximately 5,368,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,653,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
