iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 230.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after buying an additional 467,283 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,833,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,588,000 after buying an additional 459,546 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

