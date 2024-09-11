iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after purchasing an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 659,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

