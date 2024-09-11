iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 874,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 464,885 shares.The stock last traded at $100.59 and had previously closed at $100.55.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

