Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. 6,602,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,378,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

