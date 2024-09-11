Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) in the last few weeks:

9/6/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$100.00.

8/23/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$74.00.

8/23/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

8/23/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$87.00 to C$86.00.

8/22/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$86.00.

8/16/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD traded up C$0.82 on Wednesday, hitting C$83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.67 and a 1 year high of C$86.89. The stock has a market cap of C$146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

