Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 11th (AILE, ANF, ANIP, ANP, APA, ASO, BBIO, BCTX, BOO, BOOT)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 11th:

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $383.00 target price on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $368.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 730 ($9.55) price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.