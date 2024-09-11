Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 11th (AILE, ANF, ANIP, ANP, APA, ASO, BBIO, BCTX, BOO, BOOT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 11th:

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. Loop Capital currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $383.00 target price on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $368.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on the stock.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 730 ($9.55) price target on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

